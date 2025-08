The Tigers optioned Lee to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Following the Tigers' plethora of bullpen additions over the last few days, Lee is the odd man out after he's been getting hit hard in recent outings. Lee has registered a 4.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across his first 37.1 major-league innings.