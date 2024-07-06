Keith went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three total RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Keith hit a solo blast in the third inning, then followed that up with a two-run shot in the fifth. The 22-year-old now has seven home runs this season, with four of them coming in the last 10 games. During that stretch, he's batting .286 with a .945 OPS. Keith seems to be delivering on his prospect potential after a slow start to the year, and he could be a difference maker in fantasy leagues the rest of the way if he keeps this up.