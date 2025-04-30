Keith went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Astros.

Keith has seen his playing time dip recently, as this was just his fourth start over Detroit's last eight contests, though he did start all three games of the series against Houston. The second-inning home run was the first of the season for the 23-year-old, who is still batting just .181. Keith may have to get on a hot streak soon to hold onto anything close to an everyday role.