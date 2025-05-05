Keith went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two walks and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Keith took Jack Kochanowicz deep to center in the third to put the Tigers up 5-0. It his third home run in his last five games after he had zero in his previous 27. Over these last five games, Keith has driven in five runs and scored eight times while producing a 4:3 BB:K. He's showing signs of life and barreling the ball more after not doing much offensively over the first month of the season.