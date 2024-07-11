Keith went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Guardians.

Keith continues to chug along as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. During that stretch, the rookie has batted .419 with six extra-base hits. After looking shaky to start the season, Keith now appears to be a solid fantasy contributor, and fantasy mangers should jump on the 22-year-old if he's still available in their leagues given his recent performance and considerable upside.