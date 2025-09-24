The Tigers optioned Jung to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jung was recalled from Toledo last week after Colt Keith (ribs) was placed on the 10-day injured list. This time, Justyn-Henry Malloy is taking Jung's spot on the 26-man roster. Jung has appeared in 21 games for the Tigers this season, slashing .106/.236/.106 with zero extra-base hits, three RBI, eight runs scored and a 7:16 BB:K across 55 trips to the plate.