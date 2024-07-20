Flaherty (7-5) earned the win Friday versus Toronto, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Detroit right-hander collected his second consecutive win, as he conjured 17 whiffs to produce eight punchouts. In his second start since returning from a back injury, Flaherty masterfully commanded his arsenal over 98 pitches. He has now pitched to a 3.13 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 127:17 K:BB across 100.2 innings, making him a prime trade target at the upcoming July 30 deadline. Flaherty is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Guardians on the road.