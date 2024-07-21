Jobe (hamstring) has posted an 0.56 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB in 16 innings over three starts with Double-A Erie since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list July 5.

Jobe missed just over two months of action at Double-A while recovering from the hamstring strain, but he's quickly returned to dominance upon rejoining the affiliate. He had perhaps his best outing yet Saturday against Birmingham, striking out five over six scoreless frames to lead off what was ultimately a combined no-hitter for Erie. From a performance standpoint, the 21-year-old right-hander certainly looks to be close to big-league ready, but with the Tigers sitting at 49-50 on the season and on the fringe of the AL wild-card race, it's uncertain if the organization will have much motivation to start his MLB service clock in 2024.