Jobe is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Jobe last took the mound April 18 versus Kansas City, so it'll end up being 12 days in between starts for the right-hander. There's been no indication he's dealing with an injury, so the Tigers may simply be incorporating some in-season break to help manage the 22-year-old rookie's workload. Jobe has pitched well through four starts this year with a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB across 20 innings.