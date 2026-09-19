Jobe (2-3) allowed three runs on four hits across six innings of work and took the loss in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to the White Sox. He walked one and struck out nine.

After registering a career-high eight strikeouts in his last outing, Jobe wasted little time setting a new high-water mark. The young righty simply didn't receive enough run support and was outdueled by Chicago's Sean Burke, but it was still another promising outing. Jobe has mostly looked good since making his season debut in August following about a year on the shelf due to Tommy John surgery, and he now has a 3.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 43 strikeouts across 40.2 innings this season. The 24-year-old is scheduled to make one more 2026 start next Saturday against the Pirates, and then he'll turn his attention toward 2027, which could be a breakout campaign now that Jobe is fully healthy and starting to figure things out at the MLB level.