Jobe (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits across 5.1 innings to earn the win in Friday's 8-7 victory over the Pirates. He walked two and struck out eight.

Jobe put a cap on his 2026 campaign with another strong performance as he came within one strikeout of matching a season high. Across his final three starts of the year, the young righty posted a 2-1 record, 3.06 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while striking out 25 batters across 17.2 innings. Overall, Jobe finishes with a 3.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 46 innings, making his return from Tommy John surgery a success. He'll now get the offseason to gear up for 2027, and Jobe looks like a potential breakout candidate as he gets further removed from his surgery and his workload presumably increases.