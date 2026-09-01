Jobe (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

It was a shaky outing all around by Jobe, who served up a pair of home runs and two doubles as well. On a positive note, the 24-year-old right-hander did touch the 90-pitch marker for the first time this season, an important milestone amidst his comeback from Tommy John surgery in May of 2025. He'll be looking to get back on track over the weekend in Cleveland, carrying a rocky 4.63 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over his first 23.1 innings.