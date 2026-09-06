Jobe didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Jobe, after he gave up five runs (four earned) in a loss to Minnesota his last time out. The right-hander held Cleveland to a pair of runs Sunday while setting a season high with seven strikeouts. Overall, Jobe is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB across six starts (28.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Rockies at home in his next outing.