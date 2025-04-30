Jobe didn't factor in the decision Wednesday against the Astros after giving up three runs on four hits and four walks across four-plus innings. He struck out four.

Making his first start since April 18, Jobe allowed a leadoff homer to Jeremy Pena in the opening frame but followed up with three straight scoreless innings. The right-hander returned for the fifth but was pulled after giving up a walk, a single and a two-run double to the first three batters he faced. The extended break between starts wasn't due to any sort of injury but was an attempt to build in some extra rest for the 22-year-old rookie. Jobe has now issued three-plus walks in three of his five starts this year, though his overall line is still decent with a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 24 innings.