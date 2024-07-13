Foley (2-3) blew a save and took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and no strikeouts over 0.2 innings.

Foley was called upon for a possible multi-inning save with a 3-2 lead in the eighth but was instead charged with a blown save and the loss while recording just two outs. The closer has been shaky in July despite securing two saves, yielding four earned runs in 2.1 innings with just one strikeout. On the year, he is 15-for-18 in save chances with a 3.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over 32.1 innings.