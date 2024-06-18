Baez (spine) is without a precise timeline to return from the injured list, but the Tigers are preparing for him to miss more than the minimum 10 days, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Baez's stint on the IL is retroactive to June 9, making him eligible for activation at any point after Tuesday. However, the Tigers don't seem eager to rush Baez back from lumbar spine inflammation, especially after the shortstop had dealt with back pain for much of last season. Baez visited a doctor in Florida this past weekend and received an injection in his back to alleviate the inflammation, and if the shot took the desired effect, he could be cleared to take the first meaningful step forward in his recovery by resuming baseball activities at some point later this week, per MLB.com. Zach McKinstry and Ryan Kreidler have formed a platoon at shortstop since Baez went on the shelf.