Baez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-4 win against the Astros.

The 32-year-old capped the scoring for Detroit with a third-inning grand slam to extend the lead to 7-1, and those insurance runs proved pivotal since Houston rallied for three runs between the fifth and seventh frames. Baez has seen most of his action lately in center field and now has seven starts at the position since making his first start there April 21, and he's taken advantage of the consistent playing time with four doubles, a homer, seven RBI and a .360 average during that span.