Maeda (2-3) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Astros. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings.

The Astros jumped on Maeda early, plating a run on a pair of base hits in the first inning. Maeda initially looked as though he might not come back for the bottom of the second, as he was struck in the right leg by an 86.7-mile-per-hour Jon Singleton line drive that Maeda gathered and threw to first base for the final out of the first. Maeda limped off the mound and returned for the second, but he served up a three-run home run to Jose Altuve to put the Tigers in a bigger hole. On a positive note, Maeda was able to save the Detroit bullpen a bit, as he faced the minimum nine hitters over the next three frames to get through five innings. Still, the damage was done early, and Maeda has now given up at least four runs in five of his 11 starts this season. The veteran righty will take a 6.02 ERA into his next start, which will likely fall next weekend versus the White Sox.