Maeda allowed six runs on seven hits, a walk and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Guardians.

Maeda's rough stretch continues with yet another short outing, he's now allowed 15 runs over his last two games, which is the most in a two-game span in his career. The 36-year-old has now allowed six or more runs in a game five times this season, tied with Kevin Gausman for most in MLB this season. Maeda's ERA has jumped to 7.26, which is the highest by an American League pitcher with a minimum of 50 innings in 2024.