Canha is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Canha will cede his spot in the lineup to Zach McKinstry, who gets the nod at third base while Matt Vierling shifts to the outfield. After going 0-for-22 over a six-game stretch from June 25 through July 2, Canha has bounced back over the ensuing three weeks, slashing .306/.390/.500 over 11 games. As a veteran on an expiring contract, Canha could be a prime candidate to get moved elsewhere ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline while the 50-53 Tigers likely find themselves in the sellers camp.