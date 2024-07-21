Clark was promoted to High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Clark will take a step up to High-A after he produced a .279 average with six home runs, 56 RBI, 52 runs scored and 25 stolen bases over 276 at-bats in 72 games with Single-A Lakeland this season. The 19-year-old was selected third overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, but unlike Paul Skenes, who went first overall, Clark will likely need to slowly work his way up the minor-league levels before making his major-league debut in the distant future.