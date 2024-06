Greene went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Sunday's 11-2 win over the White Sox.

Greene hit his 15th home run of the season in the second inning, a three-run shot that pushed him to 40 RBI this year. The 23-year-old outfielder has gone deep five times this month in 20 games, and a monster finish to the campaign could be in order if he keeps this up. Greene has already set a new career high with the 15 homers, and he needs three more RBI to set a new career best in that category.