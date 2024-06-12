Greene went 1-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Nationals.

Greene's triple came with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning, pushing his season RBI total to 28. The young outfielder is still batting just .242 after hitting .288 in 2023, but his .793 OPS is in line with last year's .796 mark. Greene is a dynamic talent, and if he can push his average up even a little bit, he should be able to have a sizable fantasy impact the rest of the way.