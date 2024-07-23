Skubal (11-3) earned the win against the Guardians on Monday, allowing one run on 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Skubal yielded a run on a bases-loaded bunt in the second inning before tossing five straight scoreless frames. Despite allowing a season-high 10 hits, he generated 15 swinging strikes and logged his fifth consecutive quality start. The southpaw now leads the AL with a 2.34 ERA to go along with a 0.92 WHIP and 146:22 K:BB across 123 innings. He projects for a home matchup with the Twins this weekend.