Skubal (8-3) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

Most of the damage against Skubal came via the long ball Wednesday -- he gave up a two-run homer to Sean Murphy in the third inning before Ramon Laureano tacked on a solo shot in the fourth. The 27-year-old Skubal has now lost back-to-back starts for the first time this season -- he's given up eight earned runs over 10.1 innings in that span. The left-hander still sports a solid 2.50 on the year with a 0.97 WHIP and 105:18 K:BB across 90 innings. Skubal is lined up for another tough matchup next week at home versus the Phillies.