The Tigers re-signed Flores to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Flores was non-tendered by the Tigers in November following a 2024 campaign which saw him post a 7.84 ERA while being limited to just 31 innings because of shoulder trouble. The 23-year-old finished the season healthy and was considered a top-100 prospect a couple years ago, so retaining him on a minor-league deal looks like a no-brainer for the Tigers.