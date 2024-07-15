The Twins have selected Amick with the 60th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Amick transferred from Clemson to Tennessee for his junior year in order to play third base regularly and he helped lead the Volunteers to a College World Series title. An aggressive hitter who is power-over-hit, Amick's 32 percent chase rate and 70 percent contact rate are troubling marks for a college hitter. Naturally, he does a ton of damage on contact, bashing 23 homers in 65 games as a junior with an elite 110 mph 90th percentile exit velocity. It's not a lock that he'll be able to stick at third base long term, but he should stick there early in his career. Amick is not a good athlete, and he has the potential to be a Mike Moustakas type for fantasy.