Although Stewart (shoulder) has thrown three bullpen sessions in the last month and expects to be ready for Opening Day, he will be built up slower than the rest of the pitchers as a precaution this spring, Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Stewart underwent season-ending arthroscopic right shoulder surgery in August, and his initial recovery timeline was 5-to-6 months. He's been a lockdown reliever for Minnesota when healthy, collecting a 0.66 ERA and 56:17 K:BB through his first 41 innings with the Twins in 2023 and early 2024. However, he hurt his shoulder in May of last year and wasn't the same pitcher thereafter. If healthy and back to his prior form, he'd be a top setup option in the bullpen.