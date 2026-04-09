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Twins' Brooks Lee: Absent from Minnesota lineup
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1 min read
Lee is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Tigers.
It's a routine day off after Lee had started each of the previous five contests. Tristan Gray will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth for the Twins.
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