Triple-A St. Paul reinstated Lee (back) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Lee suffered a herniated disc in his back during spring training but is finally on the cusp of his season debut for St. Paul. The 23-year-old appeared in 10 games in the lower minors during his rehab assignment and posted a .395/.452/.474 slash line in 38 at-bats. Lee could make his MLB debut during the second half of 2024 if he can improve upon the .732 OPS he posted in his first taste of the Triple-A level last year.