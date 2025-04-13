The Twins reinstated Lee (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Minnesota optioned Jose Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul to open up a spot on the active roster for Lee, who opened the season on the shelf while recovering from a lumbar strain. After going 4-for-13 with a walk over four rehab games between Single-A Fort Myers and Triple-A, Lee looks healthy again and could push Edouard Julien for an everyday role in the Minnesota infield. At the very least, the switch-hitting Lee will be an option to replace the left-handed-hitting Julien when the Twins face left-handed pitching.