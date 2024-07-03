The Twins are expected to call up Lee prior to Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Declan Goff and Darren Wolfson of SKOR North report.

The news would seem to point to another stint on the injured list for Royce Lewis (groin), although there's nothing official on that yet. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Lee missed the first two months of the season with a back injury but has slashed an impressive .329/.394/.635 with seven home runs and a 13:9 K:BB over 20 games with Triple-A St. Paul. Lee has mostly played shortstop this season with St. Paul, but he also has experience at second and third base and would figure to take over as the Twins' primary guy at the hot corner if Lewis does indeed have to miss some time.