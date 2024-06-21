Lee started at second base went 2-for-5 with two home runs Friday for Triple-A St. Paul. He's hitting .346 with four home runs and a 1.036 OPS in 12 games for St. Paul.

Lee missed the first two months of the season after suffering a herniated disc in his back during spring training. He's been on fire at the plate since his return. He had not played much second base before Friday. His start there could be an indication the Twins are considering calling him up since second base appears to be his most likely path to the majors in the short term.