Buxton is starting in center field and batting third Saturday versus the Brewers.

Buxton was absent from the Twins' lineup for the team's final two games prior to the All-Star break, but he'll be back in action Saturday. A notoriously volatile hitter, Buxton has been on a tear since early June, batting .376 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over his last 101 at-bats. He'll look to keep up the hot streak as Minnesota officially kicks off the "second half" of their season against Milwaukee.