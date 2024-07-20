Share Video

Link copied!

Buxton is starting in center field and batting third Saturday versus the Brewers.

Buxton was absent from the Twins' lineup for the team's final two games prior to the All-Star break, but he'll be back in action Saturday. A notoriously volatile hitter, Buxton has been on a tear since early June, batting .376 with six home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over his last 101 at-bats. He'll look to keep up the hot streak as Minnesota officially kicks off the "second half" of their season against Milwaukee.

More News