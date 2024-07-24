The Twins announced Buxton was removed from Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies with a right forearm contusion. He went 1-for-3 with a double before exiting after seven innings.

Buxton was struck by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh, and though he was able to take his base, he was pulled from the contest when the Twins went out to play defense in the top of the eighth. Fortunately for Buxton, preliminary X-rays revealed no fracture to his forearm, so he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Twins' upcoming series with the Tigers that begins Friday.