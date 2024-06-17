Correa went 5-for-10 with two home runs and four RBI as the Twins swept Sunday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

Correa played a massive role in winning Game 1 -- he opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fourth. He was steady again in Game 2, though without the same level of power on display. The shortstop has eight multi-hit efforts over his last 11 contests, going a stunning 24-for-47 (.511) in that span. He was hitting .247 the game before the surge started, but he's up to .308 now with an .878 OPS, eight homers, 35 RBI, 34 runs scored and no stolen bases through 54 contests this season.