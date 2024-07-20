Correa (heel) was placed on the 10-day injured list with right plantar fasciitis on Saturday.

Correa missed the Twins' final two games before the All-Star break with a heel injury, but it wasn't considered to be particularly serious at the time. He will now be forced to miss at least the the next 10 games, but plantar fasciitis can be a very tricky situation, so it's unclear if the shortstop will be able to return when first eligible. Correa has been on a tear since the beginning of June, batting .360 with nine home runs, 28 RBI and 29 runs scored over 36 contests, so his absence is a tough pill to swallow for fantasy managers. In a corresponding move, Edouard Julien was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Correa in Minnesota's infield Saturday.