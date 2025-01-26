Correa declared himself ready for spring training Saturday after spending the first part of the offseason rehabbing from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old played through the injury during the final weeks of the regular season, but he indicated his recovery and rehab this winter was "more natural" than the previous offseason, when he was working back from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Correa had a .905 OPS in 2024 but was limited to 86 games due to the injury, and his durability remains a concern heading into 2025.