The Twins selected Festa's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

Festa is set to make his major-league debut with a start on Thursday on the road versus the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has posted a 3.77 ERA and 87:24 K:BB over 59.2 innings during his time with St. Paul this season, reaching 10 punchouts in a game on three occasions. Festa is taking the rotation spot vacated by Chris Paddack (arm) and will have an opportunity to make additional starts beyond Thursday's debut if he pitches well.