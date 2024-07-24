The Twins recalled Festa from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

Festa started in lone two appearances with the Twins this season back on June 27 and July 3, giving up 12 earned runs while striking out eight batters over 10 innings. Though the Twins have an opening in the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Phillies after Chris Paddack (forearm) landed on the injured list, Festa looks set to work as a bulk reliever rather than a traditional starter, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Reliever Steven Okert the contest and will likely work an inning or two before giving way to Festa, who owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 93:28 K:BB over 64.1 innings at Triple-A this season.