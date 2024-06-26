Festa is no longer listed as the Triple-A St. Paul's scheduled starter Wednesday, perhaps hinting that he could soon be promoted to Minnesota, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

The Twins have an opening in their rotation for Thursday's game in Arizona, and Festa looks to be a leading candidate to fill the void for what would be his MLB debut. If Festa is indeed called up, he'll likely be needed for multiple starts while Chris Paddack (arm) is on the injured list. Festa holds a 3.77 ERA with an 87:24 K:BB in 59.2 innings at St. Paul this season.