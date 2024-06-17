Jax allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in an 8-7 win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Jax hadn't logged a save since May 10, but he received the opportunity to do so Sunday after Jhoan Duran closed out the matinee game. While the two relievers initially shared closing duties early in May, Duran has been the Twins' main closer for about a month while Jax has settled into a setup role. Jax has been excellent all year with a 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB with six saves, 12 holds and two blown saves over 31.1 innings.