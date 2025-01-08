Jax will remain in the Twins' bullpen rather than move into the rotation, general manager Jeremy Zoll confirmed Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins' coaching staff indicated earlier in the offseason that a shift to the rotation for Jax was a possibility, but it appears it's no longer being considered. Jax was a starting pitcher in the minors and made 14 starts for the Twins in 2021, but he's since blossomed as a reliever, most recently posting a 2.03 ERA and 95:15 K:BB over 71 innings in 2024. The 30-year-old will enter the upcoming season as Minnesota's top setup man, but he picked up 10 saves last season and, with manager Rocco Baldelli not committed to traditional bullpen roles, Jax should see some save chances in 2025.