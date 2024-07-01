Ryan allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryan got through four innings unscathed while racking up eight of his 10 strikeouts over that span. He found himself in some immediate trouble in the fifth after allowing a leadoff triple and wound up surrendering two runs in the inning following a pair of base knocks and a fielding error. Sunday was Ryan's second double-digit strikeout performance this season and his second straight outing without walking a batter. He's given up two runs or less in four of his last five starts, though that's only amounted to one win. The 28-year-old will carry an excellent 3.21 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 110:15 K:BB (103.2 innings) into a meeting with the ascending Astros over the weekend.