Miranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Miranda will get a breather for the series finale after he went recorded a pair of base hits and was hit by a pitch before flying out in his final at-bat of Saturday's 9-3 win. The flyout ended a streak of 13 consecutive plate appearances in which he got on base and 12 consecutive at-bats with a hit, the latter of which tied an MLB record. Miranda still has a 10-game active hitting streak, which he'll presumably put on hold Sunday before he likely returns to the lineup for Monday's series opener against the White Sox.