Miranda went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Kansas City.

Miranda struck out swinging on all three plate appearances Tuesday. He's been punched out 13 times across 32 plate appearances to start the 2025 season and is slashing .156/.156/.250 with one home run and five RBI. Miranda has been getting some extended time at third base due to Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) both being on the 10-day injured list. However, if Miranda doesn't improve at the plate, he could see his playing time dip if the Twins opt to shift Willi Castro to the hot corner while giving Edouard Julien more looks at the keystone.