The Twins recalled Varland from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

Varland had previously been optioned to St. Paul on Wednesday, one day after he was summoned from Triple-A to make a spot start against the Rockies. Though he delivered five shutout innings while taking a no-decision against Colorado, he'll be back with the Twins as a long-relief option Sunday, as Minnesota has designated him as its 27th man for its doubleheader with Oakland. Bailey Ober and Chris Paddack will start the first and second games of the twin bill, respectively.