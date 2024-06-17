Kepler (elbow) went 1-for-5 in a win over the A's in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

After being hit by a pitch on the elbow Friday, Kepler was held out Saturday and for the first game of Sunday's twin bill. He was back in the lineup for Game 2, however, and appears to be in the clear moving forward. Trade rumors have followed Kepler for several seasons, but he continues to fill a prominent role against right-handed pitching for Minnesota. The 31-year-old remains an above-average offensive contributor thanks in part to the limited exposure to lefties (.261/.323/.426 overall this season).