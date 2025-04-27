Kepler went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Cubs.

Kepler got the Phillies on the board in the fourth inning on a single to left field that brought Kyle Schwarber home. Kepler scored later in that frame, and he extended the Phillies lead to eight runs in the seventh frame on a solo homer to right field off Ethan Roberts. Saturday marked Kepler's eighth multi-hit game of the year and he is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak. Over that span he has gone 8-for-17 with three walks, three runs scored and a solo home run.