Lopez (8-7) took the loss Friday against Houston, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Despite not allowing a homer, the Minnesota right-hander managed to yield six or more runs for the fourth time this season. Lopez generated a paltry eight whiffs out of his 91 pitches as Houston was dialed in on his arsenal. The 28-year-old now sports a disappointing 5.18 ERA across 99 innings on the season. He looks to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled to be versus the White Sox in Chicago.